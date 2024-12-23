Alberta registered sex offenders charged with child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged two registered sex offenders following separate investigations in northern Alberta.

ICE arrested Clifford Roslund, 40, of Kinsella, Alta., which is about 150 km southeast of Edmonton, and a 35-year-old man from a community in the rural Edmonton area. The agency says it is not naming the 35-year-old to protect the identity of his victim.

The two were arrested on Dec. 18th and Nov. 29th, respectively. Both men are registered under the Sex Offender Registry Centre of Alberta as a result of previous convictions.

“These are two examples of the types of files our unit is prioritizing,” said ALERT ICE unit Acting Insp. Jon Morrison. “In both cases, we see the history of our suspects and need to act quickly to prevent harm from happening in our communities.”

Roslund was charged with possession, distribution and accessing child pornography. ICE searched his home in Kinsella, seizing a computer and other electronics.

ICE was notified through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after child sexual abuse material was shared online.

3:57 ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips

In a separate investigation, ICE charged the 35-year-old sex offender with possession, making and transmitting child pornography, and breach offences. In this incident, the suspect allegedly shared child exploitation images of a family member.

“Naming the suspect, and even naming the small rural community in which he lived, could potentially identify the victim in this case,” ALERT said in a release.

Roslund was convicted of sexual interference in 2012. He has been released from custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2025.

The 35-year-old suspect was previously charged by ICE in 2014. He is still in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025.

ALERT says there is no definitive link between the suspects, other than the offences allegedly committed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.