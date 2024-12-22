Edmontonians rush to malls on final weekend before Christmas

The countdown to Christmas Day is on.
With three sleeps left to go, some Edmontonians were getting some shopping done Sunday before it’s too late.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
This year’s last-minute holiday shopping falls within the so-called “GST holiday” announced by the federal government.
Certain food and beverages, toys, video games, books and children’s clothing are just a few items that will be free of tax until Feb. 15.
Trending Now
Watch the story at the top of the article to see how Edmontonians are getting through this year’s holiday hustle.
Comments