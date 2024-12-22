Menu

Consumer

Edmontonians rush to malls on final weekend before Christmas

By Staff Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 6:30 pm
1 min read
Final weekend shopping before Christmas
The countdown to Christmas Day is on. With three sleeps left to go, many are getting some last minute shopping in before it's too late. Kabi Moulitharan has more on how Edmontonians are getting through this year's holiday hustle.
The countdown to Christmas Day is on.

With three sleeps left to go, some Edmontonians were getting some shopping done Sunday before it’s too late.

This year’s last-minute holiday shopping falls within the so-called “GST holiday” announced by the federal government.

Certain food and beverages, toys, video games, books and children’s clothing are just a few items that will be free of tax until Feb. 15.

Watch the story at the top of the article to see how Edmontonians are getting through this year’s holiday hustle. 

