Edmontonians rush to malls on final weekend before Christmas

The countdown to Christmas Day is on.

With three sleeps left to go, some Edmontonians were getting some shopping done Sunday before it’s too late.

This year’s last-minute holiday shopping falls within the so-called “GST holiday” announced by the federal government.

Certain food and beverages, toys, video games, books and children’s clothing are just a few items that will be free of tax until Feb. 15.

Watch the story at the top of the article to see how Edmontonians are getting through this year’s holiday hustle.