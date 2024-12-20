B.C. charity needs foster homes for pets whose owners are fleeing domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. charity is appealing for volunteers to take in animals and foster them while their owners navigate tough personal issues.

Paws for Hope offers temporary animal foster care for people in times of crisis but they told Global News they are forced to consistently turn away people and their pets.

“In the month of November, for example, we housed 14 pets but turned away 48 requests,” Kathy Powelson, executive director of the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation said.

She said they are having to say no to people in vulnerable positions.

“A couple weeks ago I got a heart-wrenching phone call from a woman with two dogs who was trying to leave her abusive situation … and we couldn’t help her,” Powelson said.

She told Global News earlier this year they see similar challenges with people seeking addiction treatment and they have nowhere to take their pet while they get better.

The shortage of help comes at a desperate time.

“They often are witnesses to the violence that their abusive partner will do to their companion animals,” Angela Marie MacDougall with Battered Women’s Support Services said.

“So many times women will decide to stay, not to leave an abusive relationship because they want to ensure that their companion animal is safe.”

Animal shelters are operating over-capacity in many cases and options are slim.

For anyone looking to foster a pet, the foundation pays for the animal’s support, food and veterinary care.