Vancouver police union criticizes handling of officer sex assault case

The president of the Vancouver Police Union says a sexual assault case involving two Central Saanich Police Services officers was handled incorrectly.

In a letter obtained by Global News, Ralph Kaisers said the “tragic loss” of officer Matthew Ball followed statements that could have undermined “the presumption of innocence.”

Global News learned on Wednesday that one of the two Central Saanich Police Service officers charged with sexual assault died by suicide.

Police sources say Ball, 43, died by suicide Tuesday afternoon. He was released on bail on Monday.

“The description of the allegations as ‘deeply corrosive to public trust’ prior to any trial or conviction not only prejudges the case but also casts a shadow over the entire law enforcement community, who are working diligently and with integrity to serve their communities,” Kaisers wrote.

“Although the intent may be to demonstrate accountability, such statements must be measured to avoid eroding confidence in our profession.”

Kaisers added that Ball’s death should “serve as a catalyst for reflection and collaboration on how we manage sensitive and challenging situations.”

“We must ensure that fairness, compassion, and mental health are prioritized for everyone involved, without compromising accountability. We can and must do better,” Kaisers said.

Along with Ball, Ryan Johnston, 40, was the other officer charged.

Both were charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with an investigation into allegations that the two officers separately had unlawful sexual contact with a woman they met while on duty.

Ball was also charged with one count of breach of trust.

“Nobody had the wherewithal to question whether the mental health is a concern regarding this individual. (It) really needs to be examined to the point — were there any signs, were there any red flags that this could have happened?” Kash Heed, former solicitor general and police chief, told Global News.

“The other part is, if you went through the process, which is the usual standard operating procedure of putting these people on administrative duties, you would have had a chance to assess.”

Heed said while this does not take away from the fact that the officers were charged with a serious offence, “now we have further victimization with respect to what has happened here.”

While the investigation is ongoing, legal experts say public trust remains at stake.

“That’s absolutely unavoidable, the public do have an absolute right to have this type of situation investigated thoroughly, to hear a fulsome investigation and hear a fulsome report, hear all the evidence that was considered, hear the way that the decision was made by an oversight body, whether that be the (Independent Investigations Office) or whether it be by a criminal court, if it needs to go to that level,” Patrick Watson, a professor of criminology at the University of Toronto, said.

“But these are things that are vitally important that they be heard.”

The allegations involve incidents dating back to January 2019 in which both Vancouver Island officers are accused of having separate intimate and inappropriate relationships with the same vulnerable woman.