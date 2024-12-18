Central Saanich police officer charged with sex assault has died

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that one of the Central Saanich police officers charged on Tuesday with sexual assault has died.

Matthew Ball was one of two officers from the Central Saanich Police Service who was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police sources say Ball, 43, died by suicide Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Johnston, 40, is the other officer charged.

In Ball’s case, the offences allegedly occurred between Feb. 1, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2023. He was also charged with one count of breach of trust.

In Johnston’s case, the offences allegedly happened between Feb. 6, 2020 and March 8, 2020.

It’s alleged the offences happened in the District of Central Saanich.

Story continues below advertisement

Ball, who held the rank of sergeant, worked as a patrol officer prior to his arrest. He served with the Calgary Police Service for 12 years before joining the Central Saanich Police Service in 2016.

2:36 Two Central Saanich Police Service officers charged with sexual assault

Vancouver police initiated a criminal investigation on Oct. 28 at the request of Central Saanich Police Service, after a third party came forward with information about two officers who allegedly had unlawful sexual contact with an adult woman they met while on duty.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It would be an understatement to say that I was shocked and saddened to learn about these allegations,” Central Saanich Police Chief Ian Lawson said in a statement.

“Regardless of who is accused, when these allegations were brought forward, they were taken very seriously, acted upon immediately and resulted in criminal charges.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lawson said the allegations have both affected public trust in the small community, and other members of the department.

“Allegations like these are deeply corrosive to the public trust police officers depend on to keep their communities safe,” added Fiona Wilson, Deputy Chief of the Vancouver Police Investigation Division.

“To maintain trust in the criminal justice system, we must always be prepared to fully investigate allegations of misconduct and wrongdoing within our own ranks, and to recommend criminal charges when compelling evidence exists.”

5:53 Vancouver police deputy chief details investigation that led to arrest of Central Saanich police officers

The officers were taken into custody on Tuesday morning by members of the Vancouver police, with assistance from the Victoria police.

Wilson said they do not believe Ball and Johnston acted together when these alleged offences took place and that they formed separate unlawful relationships with the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, was in a vulnerable position when she met the officers and when the unlawful conduct occurred, Wilson added.

“I would like to speak directly to the woman who came forward several weeks ago to initiate this investigation,” she said.

“You trusted that police would believe you, support you, and investigate these extremely serious allegations with the tenacity that has led to today’s arrests. Without your courage, we would not be here today. To all survivors of sexual violence, the choice to seek help from police can be difficult. And I understand that some people choose not to come forward for deeply personal reasons.

“But please know, despite these allegations, if you do make the decision to seek help from police, no matter who the offender is or what their position in society may be, we are 100 per cent committed to doing everything within our authority to gather the evidence needed to arrest, charge and hold offenders accountable for their crimes.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call 604-717-0604.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 — all offer ways for getting help if you, or someone you know, is suffering from mental health issues.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the Government of Canada website.