Adults shot, child unharmed in mysterious Surrey shooting

Surrey, B.C., police say a young child was in the area when the bullets started flying in Newton on Monday night.

The shooting happened before 6 p.m. near 126th Street and 67B Avenue.

Surrey police said they received a call from a woman saying she and her husband had been shot not far from their vehicle, where the child was inside.

The child was not injured but both adults are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators are not saying if the adults were the intended targets or if they were bystanders.

There is no word on the suspects, only that they were two men driving a dark sedan.