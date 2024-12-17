Menu

Crime

Adults shot, child unharmed in mysterious Surrey shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Child unharmed in Surrey shooting Monday night'
Child unharmed in Surrey shooting Monday night
Two adults were hurt in a shooting in Surrey on Monday night. Surrey police said the suspects are still at large and the adults are in hospital with serious injuries.
Surrey, B.C., police say a young child was in the area when the bullets started flying in Newton on Monday night.

The shooting happened before 6 p.m. near 126th Street and 67B Avenue.

Surrey police said they received a call from a woman saying she and her husband had been shot not far from their vehicle, where the child was inside.

The child was not injured but both adults are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators are not saying if the adults were the intended targets or if they were bystanders.

There is no word on the suspects, only that they were two men driving a dark sedan.

