Sports

Golden Knights sign Brandon’s Keegan Kolesar to 3-year deal

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 11:29 pm
1 min read
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar motions to goaltender Adin Hill (not shown) at the net while celebrating with the team after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). View image in full screen
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar motions to goaltender Adin Hill (not shown) at the net while celebrating with the team after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
It’ll be a happy holidays in Keegan Kolesar’s household.

The Vegas Golden Knights signed Kolesar to a three-year contract extension that will see him get a hefty raise.

The new deal will pay the forward an average of $2.5 million per season, a raise of over a million bucks a year. He was making $1.4 million a season on his old contract.

The 27-year-old Brandonite is in his sixth season with Vegas and recently appeared in his 300th career NHL game. He helped the Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Kolesar is just one goal away from his career-high and the season is barely a third of the way done. He’s scored seven goals with four assists in the first 29 games after notching eight goals in each of the previous two seasons.

Kolesar was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The former member of the Winnipeg Thrashers would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

