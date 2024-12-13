Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada denies world-renowned musician from boarding flight with cello

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 2:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Royal Wedding: Teenage cellist performs at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding'
Royal Wedding: Teenage cellist performs at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding
RELATED - Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding – May 19, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a British cellist who rose to international fame after performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, had to cancel a highly-anticipated Toronto concert following a dispute with Air Canada over his cello’s pre-booked seat.

Kanneh-Mason, currently on tour in North America with his sister and pianist, Isata Kanneh-Mason, detailed the incident in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“We were deeply saddened not to be able to perform for you at Koerner Hall last night,” they wrote Thursday.

The siblings were scheduled to perform at the Koerner Hall on Wednesday, but a series of travel mishaps with the airline, resulted in the denial of boarding with his valuable instrument.

“First we had delays, then a cancellation, and the day concluded by being denied boarding with the cello – despite having a confirmed seat for it – on a new, final flight into Toronto,” the siblings wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“After nine anxious hours at the airport, we realized our journey wasn’t going to be possible.”

Trending Now

According to the musician’s website, his cello is on an indefinite loan to him, which requires special care and arrangements due to its historical value. However, Air Canada reportedly refused to honor the initial booking.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The airline’s policy states that passengers may buy a seat for a musical instrument as long as they meet specific size and weight requirements. It is unclear why Kanneh-Mason’s cello, was denied. Global News has reached out to Air Canada for comment but did not hear back by publication.

“We can only dream of a time when all airlines have a standardized, global and carefully considered approach to the carriage of precious instruments that are booked to travel in the cabin,” their statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

The siblings expressed their disappointment and promised to reschedule the Toronto performance for next year, thanking fans for their understanding.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices