Crime

Winnipeg police make arrest after homicide on Furby Street

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Arrest made in Furby Street homicide
A woman in her 20s was stabbed to death in a Furby Street apartment late yesterday afternoon.
An arrest has been made after a fatal stabbing on Furby Street Monday evening.

Police say they responded to an apartment in the 200 block just after 5:30 p.m., when they found a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital and later died.

Another woman in her 20s was located inside an apartment suite and has been charged with second-degree murder along with robbery.

