Fill the Cruiser Food Drive helps struggling Blood Tribe families

The fifth annual Blood Tribe Police Service Fill the Cruiser Food Drive returned to Standoff, Alta., on Friday, aiming to ensure struggling Blood Tribe families are able to put food on the table this holiday season.

Held at Kainai Marketplace, community members were encouraged to donate food to fill the cruiser, with all proceeds going to the Kainai Food Bank Society.

The initiative came just in time for the food bank’s Christmas hamper program, which anticipates serving anywhere between 500 and 800 families this year.

Watch the video above to learn more about this heartwarming campaign.