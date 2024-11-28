Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Whistleblowers claim 18 monkeys died at testing centre, USDA investigating

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 3:45 pm
3 min read
FILE - A long-tailed macaque is seen inside a cage at an animal testing facility. View image in full screen
FILE - A long-tailed macaque is seen inside a cage at an animal testing facility. Sakchai Lalit / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reportedly investigating 18 primate deaths at the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center — the same South Carolina facility that saw than 40 monkeys escape into the wild through an unsecured door earlier this month.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sounded the alarm in the latest complaint against Alpha Genesis earlier this week, saying they received an anonymous tips whistleblowers that 18 or more monkeys died after a problem with heating equipment in one of the facility’s buildings.

“Alpha Genesis has blood on its hands again,” PETA wrote in a statement, saying that they believe a diesel heater may have malfunctioned in the facility and lead to the deaths of multiple long-tailed macaques.

“There were no alarms, no alerts, as 18 long-tailed macaques likely endured agonizing deaths — either slowly roasted alive or suffocated by deadly carbon dioxide fumes,” the statement continued, calling the alleged incident, “no accident — it’s a deadly pattern.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Alpha Genesis for comment on the complaint but has not yet received a response.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed to ABC’s News 4 that they “are aware of this situation and are following standard response protocols,” but did not confirm the veracity of the report.

In a follow-up email, the department told News 4: “At this time, here’s what I can provide. I can confirm that we recently received a complaint with some detailed allegations and that we are reviewing them to determine whether there are Animal Welfare Act (AWA) noncompliances we need to follow up on.”

Click to play video: 'South Carolina town still on lockdown as 18 of 43 escaped monkeys remain on the lam'
South Carolina town still on lockdown as 18 of 43 escaped monkeys remain on the lam
Trending Now

Alpha Genesis is already under scrutiny after 43 rhesus macaque primates escaped from their Yemassee, S.C., centre earlier this month. While the majority of the monkeys were eventually recaptured, four remain on the loose.

Story continues below advertisement

Rep. Nancy Mase, whose district covers the facility, launched an inquiry after the escape, reports Queen City News.

“For years, Alpha Genesis has racked up federal contracts and taxpayer dollars while consistently violating animal welfare laws and exposing the public to dangerous escapes,” said Mace. “NIH and USDA need to step up and ensure South Carolinians don’t bear the risk of this lab’s negligence.”

PETA, in their statement, implored the USDA to cut funding from Alpha Genesis.

According to Fox Carolina, since January 2023, all of Alpha Genesis’ USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports have been free of non-compliance incidents. However, inspection reports in 2022 found a young monkey strangled with gauze, as well as multiple monkey deaths reportedly caused by injuries from other primates after they were returned to the wrong enclosure or having contact through a broken cage.

Alpha Genesis, according to its website, breeds monkeys and primates and provides “nonhuman primate products and bio-research services,” including plasma, serum, tissue samples and whole blood.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s ban of cosmetic testing on animals ‘decades in the making’: Humane Society International'
Canada’s ban of cosmetic testing on animals ‘decades in the making’: Humane Society International
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices