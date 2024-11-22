Train derailment near Fermor and the Perimeter sends one person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person has been taken to hospital after what is being called a “major” train derailment near the South Perimeter Highway and Fermor Avenue.

Const. Steve Spencer confirming in a video posted to Facebook late Friday afternoon that all southbound lanes of the Perimeter in the area will be closed as emergency crews remain on scene.

He says no hazardous material has been spilled and is asking motorists to avoid the area.

Photos submitted to Global News appear to show a semi collided with the train. Witnesses say it appeared the semi went through a guard rail on the overpass.