Train derailment near Fermor and the Perimeter sends one person to hospital

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
A train derailment near the Perimeter Highway and Fermor Avenue Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
A train derailment near the Perimeter Highway and Fermor Avenue Friday afternoon. Submitted photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say one person has been taken to hospital after what is being called a “major” train derailment near the South Perimeter Highway and Fermor Avenue.

Const. Steve Spencer confirming in a video posted to Facebook late Friday afternoon that all southbound lanes of the Perimeter in the area will be closed as emergency crews remain on scene.

He says no hazardous material has been spilled and is asking motorists to avoid the area.

Photos submitted to Global News appear to show a semi collided with the train. Witnesses say it appeared the semi went through a guard rail on the overpass.

Train derailment near Fermor and the Perimeter sends one person to hospital - image View image in full screen
