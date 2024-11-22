Ontario woman mauled to death by 3 dogs in attack inside home: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 81-year-old woman is dead after being attacked by three dogs inside her Northern Ontario home, police say.

At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police received a call about a reported fatal dog attack at a building in Bonfield, near North Bay.

Const. Kyler Brouwer said three dogs were involved in the attack, which took place inside the victim’s residence. The woman who was attacked suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brouwer said the dogs were still at the scene when they arrived. The animals have been taken to a local Animal Welfare agency where they will be in quarantine for 10 days.

Police say the woman was alone at the time of the attack, and next of kin has been notified.

There is an ongoing investigation being led by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario in collaboration with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, and no criminal charges have been laid, according to police.