Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unhoused artist turns to drawing to amplify vulnerable voices in Montreal

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Unhoused Montreal artist draws from his own experience'
Unhoused Montreal artist draws from his own experience
WATCH: The ongoing crisis has led to an uptick of homelessness in Montreal. One artist is now drawing from his own experience to amplify the voices of the unheard. Global’s Matilda Cerone explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The ongoing affordability crisis has led to a surge in homelessness across Montreal and now one artist is now drawing from his own experiences to amplify the voices that often go unheard.

Laurent Lavaste is weaving images into a common thread that connects us all. He has a mobile exhibition that is a series of drawings of unhoused people.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The idea came to him after arriving in Montreal to attend his daughter’s wedding. Lavaste developed a love for the city and stayed.

But after the end of a decade-long relationship and financial troubles, he ended up pitching a tent near train tracks in December 2023. The artist felt lonely and invisible, but found the same suffering in the unhoused population.

Trending Now

Through his project, Lavaste has learned that it takes very little to become homeless. He has since carried around his project on his bike to showcase his creation and raise awareness.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above for the full story.

— with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices