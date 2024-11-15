Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks’ Nick Anderson named CFL’s top rookie

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
Edmonton Elks' Nick Anderson is awarded Most Outstanding Rookie during the CFL Awards in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Nick Anderson is awarded Most Outstanding Rookie during the CFL Awards in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Edmonton Elks linebacker Nick Anderson was named the CFL’s top rookie Thursday night.

Anderson was honoured at the CFL awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

The five-foot-11, 242-pound Anderson finished tied with teammate Nyles Morgan in defensive tackles (111) and second overall in both total tackles (116) and defensive plays (130).

The former Tulane star also added three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 18 regular-season games.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Shemar Bridges was the finalist after registering a team-high 83 catches (club record for first-year players) with 933 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

