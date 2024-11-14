Public invited to sign book of condolences for former B.C. premier John Horgan

The public is being invited to sign a book of condolences for former B.C. premier John Horgan.
Horgan died at age 65 on Tuesday, following a thyroid cancer diagnosis in June. It was his third bout with cancer.
A physical book of condolences is available to the public in the Hall of Honour at the B.C. legislature, where it will remain until a yet-to-be-scheduled memorial service.
People can also leave their condolences through an online book of condolences.
Horgan served as B.C.’s 36th premier, returning the NDP to power after 16 years in opposition in the historically close 2017 election.
Get daily National news
He announced he would step down as premier in 2022 following successful treatment for throat cancer.
Horgan was British Columbia’s historically most popular premiers, known for his plain-spoken style, ability to connect with the public and even earned the nickname “Premier Dad.”
Comments