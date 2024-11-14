Public invited to sign book of condolences for former B.C. premier John Horgan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The public is being invited to sign a book of condolences for former B.C. premier John Horgan.

Horgan died at age 65 on Tuesday, following a thyroid cancer diagnosis in June. It was his third bout with cancer.

A physical book of condolences is available to the public in the Hall of Honour at the B.C. legislature, where it will remain until a yet-to-be-scheduled memorial service.

4:53 Tributes keep pouring in for former B.C. Premier John Horgan

People can also leave their condolences through an online book of condolences.

Story continues below advertisement

Horgan served as B.C.’s 36th premier, returning the NDP to power after 16 years in opposition in the historically close 2017 election.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He announced he would step down as premier in 2022 following successful treatment for throat cancer.

Horgan was British Columbia’s historically most popular premiers, known for his plain-spoken style, ability to connect with the public and even earned the nickname “Premier Dad.”