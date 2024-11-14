Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Public invited to sign book of condolences for former B.C. premier John Horgan

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Life and legacy of former B.C. premier John Horgan'
Life and legacy of former B.C. premier John Horgan
Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey and legislative reporter Richard Zussman share stories about former B.C. premier John Horgan as news breaks the Canadian politician died from cancer Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The public is being invited to sign a book of condolences for former B.C. premier John Horgan.

Horgan died at age 65 on Tuesday, following a thyroid cancer diagnosis in June. It was his third bout with cancer.

A physical book of condolences is available to the public in the Hall of Honour at the B.C. legislature, where it will remain until a yet-to-be-scheduled memorial service.

Click to play video: 'Tributes keep pouring in for former B.C. Premier John Horgan'
Tributes keep pouring in for former B.C. Premier John Horgan
Trending Now

People can also leave their condolences through an online book of condolences.

Story continues below advertisement

Horgan served as B.C.’s 36th premier, returning the NDP to power after 16 years in opposition in the historically close 2017 election.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He announced he would step down as premier in 2022 following successful treatment for throat cancer.

Horgan was British Columbia’s historically most popular premiers, known for his plain-spoken style, ability to connect with the public and even earned the nickname “Premier Dad.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices