Saskatchewan politicians return for fall legislature sitting on Nov. 25

The Saskatchewan legislature is to reconvene on Nov. 25, with the governing Saskatchewan Party’s seat count severely reduced and the Opposition NDP’s ranks greatly bolstered.

The government says the session is to begin with the election of the Speaker in the morning followed by the lieutenant-governor delivering the throne speech in the afternoon.

The sitting is to last two weeks, allowing for debate and passage of the throne speech and the introduction of several pieces of legislation.

The new session starts a month after the Saskatchewan Party won its fifth straight majority government in a challenging campaign that saw several cabinet ministers lose their seats and Carla Beck’s NDP make major big-city gains.

Premier Scott Moe’s governing caucus was cut to 34 from 42, while the NDP took the remaining 27 spots in the 61-seat legislature.

Moe says his party will govern for all residents regardless of who they voted for, with a focus on improving health care, education, affordability and economic growth.

“Saskatchewan people elected a government with a mandate for a strong economy and a bright future, but we also know that many people voted for change and we will deliver both,” Moe said in a release Thursday.

“The new legislature provides an opportunity for a new beginning, and we won’t waste any time getting to work on the priorities of residents.”

Moe named his new cabinet last week, with many new faces around the table and veterans in new roles.

Jim Reiter, the former energy minister and the government’s longest-serving cabinet member, was named deputy premier, finance minister and minister of labour relations and workplace safety. He is also minister of immigration and career training.

Jeremy Cockrill and Everett Hindley switched jobs, with Hindley taking over education and Cockrill assuming the health portfolio.

Beck announced her new shadow cabinet on Wednesday, with critics returning to high-profile portfolios.

Trent Wotherspoon is to again be the critic for finance, the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corp. and the deputy shadow minister for agriculture.

Vicki Mowat returns as health critic and Matt Love once again has the education portfolio.

Beck, who grew up on a farm, is taking on agriculture and a new rural affairs portfolio as her party looks to make inroads outside the big cities.

“I know every single member of this team is excited about taking on new responsibilities to push for real change,” Beck said in a release

“We’re ready to prove that we’re a government-in-waiting.”