Manitoba Crown stays sexual assault charges against priest on second day of trial

The Crown has stayed sex charges against a Roman Catholic priest in Manitoba on the second day of his trial.

Arul Savari was charged last year with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and forcible confinement.

The accusations stemmed from an alleged assault that took place in a remote First Nation where he worked.

At the time, RCMP said they received reports Savari had sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl.

They said the girl told police she was asked to help clean the church and was alone with the priest when she was inappropriately touched and prevented from leaving.

Police said Savari had been in Canada for six years, had worked in another remote First Nation and had a residence in Winnipeg.