Icy roads to blame in 19-vehicle crash on Highway 59, leaving 1 person dead

One person is dead after a massive crash on Highway 59 Wednesday morning involving 19 vehicles, which RCMP say was due to icy conditions.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m., on the bridge just south of Springhill Winter Sports Park. Mounties say a vehicle heading south lost control on the bridge, which resulted in a chain-reaction collision.

A 55-year-old man from Tyndall was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP are looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, and who was heading in either the north or southbound lanes of Highway 59 between 6:30-7 a.m.

Police can be reached at 204-482-1222.