Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Icy roads to blame in 19-vehicle crash on Highway 59, leaving 1 person dead

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 9:30 pm
1 min read
Icy roads to blame in 19-vehicle crash on Highway 59, leaving 1 person dead - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after a massive crash on Highway 59 Wednesday morning involving 19 vehicles, which RCMP say was due to icy conditions.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m., on the bridge just south of Springhill Winter Sports Park. Mounties say a vehicle heading south lost control on the bridge, which resulted in a chain-reaction collision.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 55-year-old man from Tyndall was pronounced dead on scene.

Trending Now

RCMP are looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, and who was heading in either the north or southbound lanes of Highway 59 between 6:30-7 a.m.

Police can be reached at 204-482-1222.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices