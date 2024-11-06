Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta asks municipalities to name oil companies not paying taxes, reeve says no use

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Canola View image in full screen
Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from well heads surrounded by Canola fields near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 15, 2024. Jeff McIntosh/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is asking rural municipalities to send letters naming oil and gas companies that aren’t paying their property taxes, but one rural leader says there’s no hope for enforcement.

The Rural Municipalities of Alberta estimates oil and gas companies owe more than $250 million in overdue property taxes to rural communities across the province.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Energy Minister Brian Jean sent letters to rural municipalities in September asking officials to name companies that haven’t paid up.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says once the government gets those names, action can be taken against them.

But Rural Municipalities of Alberta president Paul McLauchlin says the name submission process comes with conditions and he and other rural officials aren’t confident there would be enforcement.

McLauchlin also says he doesn’t expect the Alberta Energy Regulator to shut down oil companies for unpaid taxes, leaving municipalities with no choice but to shoulder the cost.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices