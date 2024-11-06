Alberta asks municipalities to name oil companies not paying taxes, reeve says no use

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is asking rural municipalities to send letters naming oil and gas companies that aren’t paying their property taxes, but one rural leader says there’s no hope for enforcement.

The Rural Municipalities of Alberta estimates oil and gas companies owe more than $250 million in overdue property taxes to rural communities across the province.

Energy Minister Brian Jean sent letters to rural municipalities in September asking officials to name companies that haven’t paid up.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says once the government gets those names, action can be taken against them.

But Rural Municipalities of Alberta president Paul McLauchlin says the name submission process comes with conditions and he and other rural officials aren’t confident there would be enforcement.

McLauchlin also says he doesn’t expect the Alberta Energy Regulator to shut down oil companies for unpaid taxes, leaving municipalities with no choice but to shoulder the cost.

— More to come…