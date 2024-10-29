Winnipeg Sea Bears president chosen CEBL Executive of the Year

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Sea Bears president is once again the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Executive of the Year.

Sea Bears president Jason Smith won the award for the second straight year to become just the second executive to win the honour in back-to-back seasons.

“I am truly honoured to receive this award,” Smith said in a media release. “Once again, our fans showed up all season long, bringing incredible energy and community to every game. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering support, and we can’t wait to carry this momentum into 2025!”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Under Smith, the Sea Bears shattered their own CEBL attendance record they had set the previous year. 86,275 fans went through the gate at the Canada Life Centre in 2024, a sharp increase from 2023 after 65,609 took in a game in their inaugural season.

The Sea Bears have also hosted four of the top five attended games in CEBL history.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith helped the Sea Bears obtain the hosting rights for the 2025 CEBL Championship Weekend which will be held at the Canada Life Centre next August.