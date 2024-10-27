Menu

Crime

Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2024 11:42 am
2 min read
Auto thefts: 1,900 stolen vehicles intercepted so far in 2024
Speaking in Oakville, Ont. on Wednesday, Transport Minister Anita Anand provided an update on Canada’s auto theft situation, revealing that 1,900 stolen vehicles have been intercepted so far this year by the CBSA — already exceeding the total amount in 2023. Regarding updating anti-theft standards for manufacturers, Anand says the feds will commit to putting something on the table in 2025, adding, “We know we have more work to do.” – Oct 16, 2024
The federal transportation minister says national co-operation is needed to close loopholes criminals can use to re-sell stolen cars.

Anita Anand’s office has sent letters to her provincial and territorial counterparts calling for meetings to discuss the issue of Vehicle Identification Numbers being changed on stolen cars which are then resold, a process known as “re-vinning” vehicles.

Toronto police officers hurt while investigating daytime auto thefts

The minister’s office says in the letters that the long-standing Interprovincial Record Exchange can assist in detecting re-vinning, and that all provinces and territories need to participate fully in the system.

Her office says provinces and territories need to ensure the record exchange technology they are using is up to date in order to communicate with other jurisdictions, otherwise potential thieves could find ways around it.

Back in May, the federal government unveiled a national plan combating auto theft which includes more intelligence sharing among police forces and a working group involving all levels of government.

It also calls for more interventions at ports, with the Canada Border Services Agency tasked with expanding searches of shipping containers in a bid to stop vehicles from being sent overseas.

Smoky Lake residents frustrated by rise in auto thefts

The minister’s office says although there has been a drop in overall thefts, police have reported a rise in VINs being changed on stolen cars.

“Given the importance of addressing the issue of re-vinning, I am asking all provinces and territories to prioritize this issue in order to further deter and prevent auto theft in Canada,” Anand writes in her letter.

“While the long-standing Interprovincial Record Exchange can assist in detecting the re-vinning of vehicles, all provinces and territories need to participate fully in this system to close the loophole that is being exploited by criminals to re-sell stolen vehicles within Canada.”

Trending Now

More than 1,900 stolen vehicles were intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency, the majority of which were found in Quebec.

Porsche thefts: 4 charged in viral Mississauga car theft where man was struck

Statistics released earlier this month by the Insurance Bureau of Canada show more than 4,000 fewer vehicles were stolen in the first six months of 2024, compared to the same period a year ago, though the bureau cautioned the numbers are still more than twice what they were 10 years ago.

Much of the auto-theft problem is centred in Ontario and Quebec, with stolen vehicles being routed through the Port of Montreal and then shipped overseas.

According to insurance crime watchdog Équité Association, 28,550 vehicles were stolen in Canada in the first half of 2024. The watchdog’s finding pointed to a 17 per cent decrease in thefts from the year prior.

More than 70,000 private vehicles were stolen across Canada last year, with more than 30,000 taken in Ontario, according to the Équité Association, an anti-crime organization funded by insurance companies.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

