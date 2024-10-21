Police investigate College Avenue homicide, Winnipeg’s 36th of 2024

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a man was killed in the North End Friday night.

Officers say just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the 800-block of College Avenue.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but pronounced dead in hospital.

The victim has been identified has 33-year-old Shawn Douglas Thomas, who was a member of Peguis First Nation and lived in Winnipeg.

It is the 36th homicide in Winnipeg in 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.