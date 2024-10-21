Menu

Police investigate College Avenue homicide, Winnipeg’s 36th of 2024

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 10:32 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police say a Peguis First Nation man's death on College Avenue is being investigated by the Homicide Unit.
Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a man was killed in the North End Friday night.

Officers say just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the 800-block of College Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but pronounced dead in hospital.

The victim has been identified has 33-year-old Shawn Douglas Thomas, who was a member of Peguis First Nation and lived in Winnipeg.

It is the 36th homicide in Winnipeg in 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

