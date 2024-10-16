Man convicted in Christmas Day break-ins at Vancouver City Hall, Law Society of BC

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man has been convicted of two counts of mischief in connection with Christmas Day break-ins at Vancouver City Hall and the Law Society of British Columbia last year.

Thomas Barnes was found guilty Oct. 2 after a two-day trial in Vancouver Provincial Court.

Just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2023, Vancouver police said a suspect entered city hall by breaking the glass on the front door. A 38-year-old suspect was arrested inside the building.

ABC Vancouver City Coun. Peter Meiszner told Global News that he had learned that the suspect was not hard to find.

“This person actually called police on themselves,” Meiszner said in an interview Tuesday. “They gave themselves up to police when they were inside city hall.”

Forty minutes earlier at 3:20 a.m., the VPD said the same suspect entered the Law Society of BC building on Cambie Street through a broken window.

This time, he left the scene before the break and enter was reported.

Police said the suspect was later identified and arrested in early January.

“It’s very concerning,” said Meiszner.

The city hall break-in occurred less than one month after security at the building on West 12th Avenue at Cambie Street was proactively boosted.

Last November, bag checks and metal detector scanning were introduced for anyone accessing the third floor, where council chambers are located.

Meiszner said additional CCTV cameras have also been installed outside to monitor the public property.

“It’s really unfortunate that things are so elevated in the public discourse and politicians of all stripes are facing threats of violence as well as very concerning incidents that we’ve seen including recently with the van,” he told Global News.

A minivan containing 100 litres of gasoline was set on fire in front of city hall on Oct. 6.

Thien Ngo, 78, has since been charged with arson, mischief and possession of explosives with the intent to endanger life.

Meiszner, who confirmed both he and Vancouver mayor Ken Sim have previously received death threats, said more security measures are coming to city hall.

Barnes has been detained since his arrest and remains in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled for next month.

Global News has reached out to the City of Vancouver and the Law Society of BC regarding the break-ins.