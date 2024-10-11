Lethbridge food banks in need of donations for upcoming holiday season

Thanksgiving marks the start of the season for the gathering of family, friends, laughter, and food — and local food banks are asking community members to consider those who may not be as fortunate this time of year.

The Lethbridge Food Bank and the Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge are seeking donations not only for Thanksgiving, but for their Christmas hamper programs as well.

This weekend kicks off the busiest time of year for food banks. Along with the call out for donations, both non-profits are recruiting volunteers to help with hampers as well.

Community members who would like more information on how to volunteer or donate to the Lethbridge Food Bank and Interfaith Food Bank Society can head to each organization’s website (links above).