Calgary police seek tips as they probe theft of ‘highly specialized’ cardiac surgery equipment

Police are asking for tips from Calgarians as they try to track down the theft of some medical equipment they say is used by “only a handful of surgeons in Canada.”

In a news release issued Friday, police said the cardiac surgery equipment was stolen from a car in the northwest community of Montgomery last month.

“On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at approximately 2 a.m., an unknown suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle, a 2020 Porsche Macan S, while it was parked on the street of the 4700 block of 19th Avenue Northwest,” police said.

They said the equipment, used for minimally invasive cardiac surgeries, is worth about $28,000.

You can view images of the equipment at the bottom of this article.

Anyone with information or images related to the theft that could help with the investigation can call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

