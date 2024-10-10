Lethbridge businesses, families rally to support parents dealing with high sports costs

As the cost of living rises, local businesses are working with families to offer used and refurbished sports gear for children.

In Lethbridge, a parent can expect to spend around $900 per child per season on registration fees for hockey, according to Lethbridge Minor Hockey.

“Every penny matters right now as well, especially in this economy,” said Suketu Shah, a parent with a child in hockey. “(My partner and I) are both working, still (the prices) make it hard. I can understand for people who are only single parents, only one parent who works as well, (if) you want to put your kids (in hockey).”

Shah also works as the executive director of Every Voice Matters in Lethbridge, a group that aims to provide affordable options for parents in the community.

According to Keith Hitchcock, the general manager of Lethbridge Minor Hockey, smaller communities are seeing “teams deleted” because of high equipment fees.

“You’re probably looking at another thousand dollars, or a little more, in skates, shin pads and pants, things like that,” said Hitchcock.

He says hockey is Canada’s national pastime, having grown up around the sport. As a result, Hitchcock says it’s important for the sport to persist despite the rising costs.

“It allows the team building, it allows you to be with your friends,” said Hitchcock. “Having that ability to play with teammates and be around other kids, it’s good for the kids.”

Likewise, Shah says sports offer his son a chance to have a life outside of school.

“Hockey at least keeps him busy in the sports, rather than just (his) studies. It helps him focus more because he has something else to do as well,” said Shah.

This sentiment has followed one local sports equipment dealer for years.

“I once had a person tell me that high school sports were not important and I passionately disagreed with this person,” said Daniel Court, the hockey director with Bert & Mac’s Source for Sports in Lethbridge.

He has been with the local business for around 20 years. In this time, he says getting kids on the ice, court or field is the most important thing his job allows.

“Even I, who works here, would probably buy used before a lot of the new stuff that we sell just because my kids grow really fast.”

He says this idea is not lost on his customers and the refurbished side of the store has seen significant growth in recent years.

“We’ve seen a huge surge on our used program,” said Court. “People bringing stuff in to trade in to make their purchase a little bit lighter when they do go out the door. Of course, the family coming in for used gear, or just gear in general, it’s a good avenue, especially with children growing so fast.”

Beyond skates and gloves, sticks can be a serious cost that can easily snap from a slapshot. This is where Integrity Hockey comes into play.

“We’re just here to help the everyday people and get everybody out on the ice playing hockey, that’s all,” said Lee Green, who operates Integrity Hockey in Lethbridge.

By refurbishing sticks to create what his wife, Merrill, calls “frankensticks”, Integrity Hockey can reduce the stress on landfills while also selling usable sticks to kids for a fraction of the cost.

This gives hope to parents who may be struggling with the cost.

“Any people coming together will help kids at the end of the day,” said Shah.

Bert & Mac’s accepts trade in of useable gear. Meanwhile, Every Voice Matters requests donations of sports gear or any other form of clothing. Items can be dropped off at the Lethbridge Police Station, Lethbridge Kia and Great Clips on the south or west side.