Latest Okanagan artificial turf theft targets non-profit child care centre

When staff arrived at Little Learners Academy in Penticton, B.C., Monday morning, they were shocked to discover what had been stolen over the weekend.

“It’s astonishing,” said Tanya Behardien, executive director of OneSky Community Resources. “Of all of the things that someone might be after. It was just a bit of a surprise.”

Culprits gained access to the outdoor playing area at the child care centre and stole four pieces of artificial turf, valued at well over $1,000.

“There were 18-inch spikes there holding the turf down. So it would have been an effort and it’s not light,” said Behardien.

Tracy Van Raes, also a Penticton resident, caught culprits on her security camera stealing her fake grass from her front yard earlier this year.

“This is the day and age we’re in now,” Van Raes said. “I guess nothing is safe unless it’s nailed down and in that case, it was nailed down and it still got stolen.”

The video shows three people scoping out the property ahead of coming back to commit the offence back in March.

“We saw them come a couple days before and scope it out, and then kind of lift the corner of the lawn and then come back a second time that night,” Van Raes said. “And then finally come back at 3 a.m. on a Sunday morning and for 45 minutes left, came back, went and got a different knife because the other one was too dull, cut around, rolled it up, and carried it off down the street.”

At the end of September, someone also stole big chunks of fake turf from the newest bike park in Vernon, prompting council to spend an additional $25,000 to beef up security.

RCMP were called in all three cases but no arrests have been made.

The targeted daycare, however, is getting support from a local landscaping company that felt compelled to step up and help.

“We are going to replace the turf,” said Bruce Ramage, owner of Sandstone Landscaping Supplies. “It’s just the right thing to do. I just believe in helping people.”

Behardien is grateful for all the support.

“It’s such a wonderful thing to have the support of the community,” Behardien said. “We are blessed by incredible businesses in this community who continuously show up for us when we need them.”