New Brunswick election 2024 results: Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston

Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston is a provincial electoral district located in Northwest New Brunswick. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Francine Landry who first took office in 2014. Landry collected 4,583 votes, winning 66.54 per cent of the vote in the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

