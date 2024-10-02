Niederreiter scores twice as Winnipeg Jets dump Flames 5-2 in preseason contest

Send this page to someone via email

It wasn’t pretty, but that’s preseason hockey for you.

Playing most of their regulars, the Winnipeg Jets pulled away late for a 5-2 win Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre over a Calgary Flames team that featured many AHLers.

The visitors opened the scoring just over eight minutes into the first period when Martin Frk redirected a point shot from Jake Bean past Connor Hellebuyck.

Less than three minutes later, the Jets leveled the score on the power play. With their top unit on the ice, Winnipeg zipped the puck around the Flames’ zone, with Gabriel Vilardi just below the goal line sending a short, quick pass to Nikolaj Ehlers in the slot before the Dane wired it past Dustin Wolf to make it 1-1.

Under two minutes later, Winnipeg had their first lead of the game. After Calgary failed to clear the puck, Ehlers found Nino Niederreiter in front of the net and he roofed it past Wolf to make it 2-1.

But with 2:05 to go in the first, the Flames drew level again. A Jets turnover in the neutral zone sprung the Flames on a 3-on-3 rush, which resulted in a net-front scramble and a Justin Kirkland goal.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, though Winnipeg had the best chance to score.

Adam Lowry was sprung on a partial breakaway, but after putting a move on Wolf, he slid the puck through the goalie’s five-hole and out the side, missing the net by a foot or two.

Winnipeg grabbed the lead again at the 6:28 mark of the third period. Vilardi was turned aside after an impressive net drive, but Lowry sent the rebound to Niederreiter who potted it into a yawning net.

Simon Lundmark would add an insurance marker with 5:43 remaining, walking in from the point and taking a pass from Brad Lambert before wiring a shot over the shoulder of Wolf.

Kyle Connor got in on the fun with 3:13 to go. Mark Scheifele had the puck behind Calgary’s net and fed Connor in the slot, who buried it for his second of the preseason.

The two teams will meet again in Calgary Friday in the final preseason game for both sides. Puck drop is just after 8 p.m. with pregame coverage on Power 97 starting at 6.