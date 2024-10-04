Simply Delicious: Green Beans with Almond Butter Sauce

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares green beans with almond butter sauce.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup almond or peanut butter
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp water or more to thin
- 1 lb trimmed green beans
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- ¼ cup toasted chopped cashews or almonds
Instructions
- Add almond butter, brown sugar, soy sauce and rice wine vinegar – mix until combined then add water to thin
- In large skillet add sesame oil and green beans and saute for about 3 minutes or just until tender but still green. Turn off heat and add sauce and toss.
- Sprinkle with nuts
