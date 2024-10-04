Menu

Features

Simply Delicious: Green Beans with Almond Butter Sauce

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares green beans with almond butter sauce.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup almond or peanut butter
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tbsp water or more to thin
  • 1 lb trimmed green beans
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • ¼ cup toasted chopped cashews or almonds

Instructions

  1. Add almond butter, brown sugar, soy sauce and rice wine vinegar – mix until combined then add water to thin
  2. In large skillet add sesame oil and green beans and saute for about 3 minutes or just until tender but still green.  Turn off heat and add sauce and toss.
  3. Sprinkle with nuts
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

