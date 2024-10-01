Movie follows Canadian kids facing blindness during trip around the world

A Quebec family’s trip around the world as three of four children face losing their vision to a rare genetic disease is the subject of a new documentary showcasing their breathtaking travels.

Edith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier opted for the once-in-a-lifetime adventure after they came face to face with retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary and incurable condition.

They wanted to take their children — Mia, 13, Léo, 11, Colin,9, and Laurent, 7 — on an unforgettable journey to fill their visual memory with as many beautiful things as possible. Léo, the eldest son, is the only one without the gene.

“We just want parents to realize that no matter how bad the situation is, there’s always something good left in this situation,” Lemay said in an interview Tuesday with Global News Morning. “If you can focus on what you can do instead of what you can’t, things will be better.”

Blink, the National Geographic documentary film that will be released in theatres on Oct. 4, follows the family across the globe. It documents them from riding camels in Egypt to hiking the Himalayas as they take in beautiful landscapes and experiences before they lose their vision.

View image in full screen Edith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier travelled the world with their four children. Edith Lemay

Lemay said at first they were approached by a producing company about the documentary and they figured it would be a good souvenir for their children.

“We never expected to be this big,” she said.

When asked if they were ever nervous about their kids taking part in more daring experiences, like swimming in rapid waters, the parents embraced those moments.

“Obviously, but I think this is something we’re comfortable with and it brings so much joy to the kids,” Pelletier said. “We like to say we thrive in chaos and we’re a little not as good in routine. So for us, it’s a good experience and it’s memories that are going to be there forever.”

It was also about letting their children test their own limits and learning from them.

“If you let them find their own limits, then you’re you’re always amazed of how good they are and what they can do,” Lemay said.

The family embarked on the trip in March 2022, after making and nixing plans several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lemay documented their adventures over the next year with great care, with their photos and videos of magical moments online — which gained massive media attention. The mother of four also penned her own book, Plein leurs yeux, on their trip and lives.

The parents say they have tried to give their children tools as they navigate an incurable illness and forge their own path in life.

“What we’re trying to show them is that your world is going to be different, but it’s your own to make,” Pelletier said. “So it’s still wide open. It’s more a message of hope than a message of despair.”

— with files from Global News Morning