Outdoor sports court now open in Lethbridge’s Legacy Park

A new outdoor space designed specifically for Lethbridge’s roller-sport community has been unveiled in the northeast end of Legacy Regional Park.
What was once considered a niche sport is growing in popularity, and the roller-sport community’s requests for an outdoor facility have finally been answered.
The rink-style facility is equipped with painted lines, side and end boards, player benches, and penalty boxes.
It can accommodate a variety of sports, including street and roller hockey, lacrosse, and roller derby.
The space will not be converted into an ice-skating rink in the wintertime.
It’s available for public use, but not for bikes or skateboards. Roller sport teams can reserve it on the city’s website, or by calling 3-1-1.
