Outdoor sports court now open in Lethbridge’s Legacy Park

Send this page to someone via email

A new outdoor space designed specifically for Lethbridge’s roller-sport community has been unveiled in the northeast end of Legacy Regional Park.

What was once considered a niche sport is growing in popularity, and the roller-sport community’s requests for an outdoor facility have finally been answered.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The rink-style facility is equipped with painted lines, side and end boards, player benches, and penalty boxes.

It can accommodate a variety of sports, including street and roller hockey, lacrosse, and roller derby.

The space will not be converted into an ice-skating rink in the wintertime.

It’s available for public use, but not for bikes or skateboards. Roller sport teams can reserve it on the city’s website, or by calling 3-1-1.