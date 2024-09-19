Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Outdoor sports court now open in Lethbridge’s Legacy Park

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 6:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Outdoor sports court now open in Lethbridge’s Legacy Park'
Outdoor sports court now open in Lethbridge’s Legacy Park
WATCH :The City of Lethbridge celebrated the grand opening of its newest play space at Legacy Regional Park on Thursday. Jordan Prentice tells us about the city’s new game-changing multi-use outdoor court.
A new outdoor space designed specifically for Lethbridge’s roller-sport community has been unveiled in the northeast end of Legacy Regional Park.

What was once considered a niche sport is growing in popularity, and the roller-sport community’s requests for an outdoor facility have finally been answered.

The rink-style facility is equipped with painted lines, side and end boards, player benches, and penalty boxes.

It can accommodate a variety of sports, including street and roller hockey, lacrosse, and roller derby.

The space will not be converted into an ice-skating rink in the wintertime.

It’s available for public use, but not for bikes or skateboards. Roller sport teams can reserve it on the city’s website, or by calling 3-1-1.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

