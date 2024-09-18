Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia NDP accuse government of prioritizing landlord profits over renters

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender talks affordability tour, upcoming budget hopes
We speak with NSNDP leader Claudia Chender to recap her recent affordability tour around Nova Scotia and find out what she hopes will be included in the provincial budget being tabled this week. – Feb 29, 2024
Nova Scotia’s NDP are accusing the governing Progressive Conservatives of prioritizing landlords over residents who need affordable housing.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender took aim at the government today ahead of introducing two new housing bills.

The first bill would create a “homelessness task force” to gather data to try to prevent homelessness, and the second would set limits on evictions.

Meanwhile, the government has tabled legislation to extend the five per cent cap on rent until the end of 2027.

Critics have called the rent cap extension useless because it allows landlords to raise rents on fixed-term leases as long as they sign with a new renter.

This week landlords defended the use of fixed-term leases, saying they need to have the option to raise rent higher than five per cent to maintain their properties and recoup costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

