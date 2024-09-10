Winnipeg Goldeyes skipper chosen manager of the year ahead of crucial Game 2

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will have the reigning manager of the year in the dugout on Wednesday when their playoff series resumes.

Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins was named the American Association manager of the year in his first season with the club.

Watkins led the Goldeyes to a 56-43 record while winning their first regular season pennant since 2017. He also piloted the Fish to their first playoff series victory since capturing the championship seven years ago.

For Watkins it’s just proof that all his hard work has paid off.

“When I got the job, I did my best not to take any days off,” Watkins said. “Whole off-season was just trying to uncover every stone and find every possible player and see what our options were.

“These guys have made me look like I know what I’m doing. So, that’s definitely a good thing. A lot of credit has to go to them (players). I can take credit for bringing them here, but they get all the credit for the success we’ve had.”

The Goldeyes finished with a winning record for the 25th time in their 31 seasons.

“Logan is a very special and unique manager and is definitely deserving of this honour,” said Goldeyes president Sam Katz in a media release. “Being as young as he is, he can relate to the players and has their respect since he played in both the Major Leagues and the American Association. He is a very decisive individual who does not procrastinate when it comes time to make a difficult choice.”

The Goldeyes will be looking to punch their ticket to the championship series on Wednesday when they host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Game 2 of the West Division Championship.

The Fish will send Zac Reininger to the mound in the potential clincher. He’s good and rested after not pitching in the first round of the playoffs. He faced the RedHawks just once all season which Watkins sees as an advantage.

After getting shutout in the first game of the post-season, the Goldeyes have been tearing the cover off the baseball, exploding for 27 runs in their last three playoff games.

“You gotta turn the page cause those runs don’t carry over into Game 2,” said Watkins. “We’re kind in that mode right now. Who knows how long we’ll stay hot? Hopefully we do, but this is baseball. A lot of it has to do with who the opposing team is pitching, and a lot of it has to do with luck.

“It’s gonna be a fight and I’d love to go ahead and say we’d like to get the series won and wrapped up tomorrow, but I know Fargo-Moorhead is going to put up a fight.”

First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cross Park.