Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna RCMP report reveals drop in overall crime, assault and thefts with violence rise

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 9:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP reports crime down in Kelowna'
RCMP reports crime down in Kelowna
Despite a high-profile stranger attack in Kelowna over the weekend, RCMP says crime is down in the city. And as Victoria Femia reports, police say most crime is committed by the same few people.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kelowna RCMP’s latest report says crime in the city is trending downward, despite an increase in assault and theft with violence.

“We are seeing a significant amount of that crime occurring in our vulnerable population. Some are either unhoused or housed in transitional housing engaged in high-risk behaviours,” said RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

The number of assaults rose by eight per cent and theft with violence is up 28 per cent over last year.

“Week to week we are looking at the instances that come in, some of the more recent cases that have caused a spike involve youth who are marginalized individuals,” said Triance.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report highlighting the drop in crime comes on the heels of an attack in Kelowna’s Kelglen neighbourhood. Police say a suspect walked into the home of Tanya Gonzales on Saturday and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has since been identified as 24-year-old Morgan Marie Smith.

Smith remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Trending Now

While the attack came as a shock to many, one neighbour says crime is becoming more common in that area.

“There are a lot of homeless people up and down this road. I have people coming into our carport and taking our bottles and stuff all the time,” said Kelglen resident, Kaytlyn Greeno.

The report noted a drop in almost all property crimes except for arson, which is up 81 per cent over last year.

“As a city we have done a lot, we hired more police, more bylaw, but we know we have to stay on top of the situation,” said Kelowna councillor Mohini Singh.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices