Kelowna RCMP report reveals drop in overall crime, assault and thefts with violence rise

Kelowna RCMP’s latest report says crime in the city is trending downward, despite an increase in assault and theft with violence.

“We are seeing a significant amount of that crime occurring in our vulnerable population. Some are either unhoused or housed in transitional housing engaged in high-risk behaviours,” said RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

The number of assaults rose by eight per cent and theft with violence is up 28 per cent over last year.

“Week to week we are looking at the instances that come in, some of the more recent cases that have caused a spike involve youth who are marginalized individuals,” said Triance.

The report highlighting the drop in crime comes on the heels of an attack in Kelowna’s Kelglen neighbourhood. Police say a suspect walked into the home of Tanya Gonzales on Saturday and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.

The suspect has since been identified as 24-year-old Morgan Marie Smith.

Smith remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

While the attack came as a shock to many, one neighbour says crime is becoming more common in that area.

“There are a lot of homeless people up and down this road. I have people coming into our carport and taking our bottles and stuff all the time,” said Kelglen resident, Kaytlyn Greeno.

The report noted a drop in almost all property crimes except for arson, which is up 81 per cent over last year.

“As a city we have done a lot, we hired more police, more bylaw, but we know we have to stay on top of the situation,” said Kelowna councillor Mohini Singh.