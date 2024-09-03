‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

Send this page to someone via email

Reality TV star Amy Slaton was charged Monday with drug possession and child endangerment following an incident at a Tennessee zoo.

The 1,000-Lb. Sisters star was arrested at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo after authorities said they smelled “suspicious odors” emanating from a vehicle.

Slaton, 36, was arrested alongside a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was inside the car with her. Lovvorn faces the same charges as Slaton: illegal possession of schedule I and schedule VI drugs and two counts of child endangerment.

View image in full screen Brian Scott Lovvorn’s mugshot. Crockett County Sheriff’s Department

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the zoo after a guest was allegedly bitten by a camel. Police did not name the visitor who was bitten.

Story continues below advertisement

As of this writing, Slaton and Lovvorn have not commented publicly on their arrests.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police reiterated that the charges against Slaton and Lovvorn “are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence.”

“The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law,” the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department wrote.

Slaton and Lovvorn were both booked into the Crockett County Jail.

The reality star rose to fame amid the success of TLC’s 1,000-Lb. Sisters, which followed Slaton and her sister, Tammy, on their journey to lose weight.

Last year, Slaton announced she would be divorcing her husband, Michael Halterman. The ex-couple shares two sons, 4 and 2 years old.