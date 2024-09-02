Alberta RCMP issue shelter-in-place order for part of Cold Lake as officers look for armed suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP says reports of an armed suspect on the loose in the area of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake has triggered a shelter-in-place order for part of the city of Cold Lake, Alta.

In a news release issued Monday morning, the RCMP said officers with its detachments in both Cold Lake and Bonnyville are involved in the manhunt.

“While police search for this suspect we are issuing a shelter-in-place (order) for residents who reside north of Kingsway, west of 62nd Street, south of Township Road 632 and east of Range Road 424,” police said. “This area includes the Cold Lake Golf and Country Club.

“Residents within this area are asked to stay in your homes, lock your doors, and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.”

The RCMP said the suspect is about six-feet tall and is reportedly wearing a black hat, a white-and-black shirt and blue jeans.

Cold Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

