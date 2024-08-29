Menu

Crime

Calgary police charge woman with 2nd-degree murder in connection with missing man

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Calgary police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in missing person case from 2023
A Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the disappearance of Christopher Stevenson. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Police have charged a 26-year-old woman with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Calgary man who went missing in 2023.

Kenedee Christine Taylor is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Christopher Stevenson, 37, who went missing and was believed to have been murdered in August 2023.

“The investigation into the death of Christopher is still active and ongoing,” says Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

“We want to provide answers to Christopher’s family and loved ones, and we will continue to gather evidence and speak to individuals who may have information regarding the murder of Christopher.”

This comes a week after police charged 47-year-old Shaun Alexander Folk with second-degree murder and 45-year-old Ali Samir El-Sayed with accessory after the fact to murder.

Stevenson was last seen in August 2023. During the early parts of the investigation, police searched a residence in downtown Calgary and a rural property on Range Road 293 in Rocky View County.

Taylor will next appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Anyone with information about Stevenson’s death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

