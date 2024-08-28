Menu

Fire

20-person Atlantic Canadian crew heading to Manitoba to battle wildfires

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands still out of homes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan due to wildfires'
Thousands still out of homes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan due to wildfires
Nearly 3,800 people from First Nations in Saskatchewan and Manitoba remain out of their homes due to nearby wildfires.
A 20-person firefighting team from Atlantic Canada is heading to Manitoba to help battle out-of-control wildfires in the province.

Nova Scotia is sending 12 firefighters to Winnipeg on Thursday, who will team up with colleagues from New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources says fire conditions in the province make it safe to send the crew, but they could be brought home if things change.

The department says fire crews from the province also helped with wildfires in Jasper, Alta., earlier this year.

Thousands of people from First Nations in Manitoba have been forced from their homes because of wildfires.

The Canadian Red Cross said Tuesday it was supporting more than 2,300 people from the remote community of Bunibonibee Cree Nation in northeastern Manitoba, offering lodging, food, transportation and supplies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

