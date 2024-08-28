Move over, little free library. Edmonton community has a little free Blockbuster video store

You’ve heard of a little free library, but what about a little free video rental store?
Talk about nostalgia; a homeowner in Edmonton’s Parkview neighbourhood has created their own Blockbuster video library full of DVDs.
Based on the little free library model, the video library encourages people to “leave a video, take a video.”
The library is painted in traditional Blockbuster blue and yellow, with the company logo on the side.
Get daily National news
There’s even a sign asking people to “be kind, please rewind.”
The library is packed with dozens of movies, including Batman Forever, DodgeBall and My Girl. The library also has several TV series like Sex and the City, Lost and Desperate Housewives.
Most Blockbuster stores across Canada and the U.S. and around the world closed in 2010 when the company ended up in bankruptcy court.
Comments