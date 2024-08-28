Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Move over, little free library. Edmonton community has a little free Blockbuster video store

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton community has a little free Blockbuster video store'
Edmonton community has a little free Blockbuster video store
WATCH ABOVE: Talk about nostalgia; a homeowner in Edmonton's Parkview neighbourhood has created their own Blockbuster video library full of DVDs. People are encouraged to 'leave a video, take a video.'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

You’ve heard of a little free library, but what about a little free video rental store?

Talk about nostalgia; a homeowner in Edmonton’s Parkview neighbourhood has created their own Blockbuster video library full of DVDs.

Based on the little free library model, the video library encourages people to “leave a video, take a video.”

The library is painted in traditional Blockbuster blue and yellow, with the company logo on the side.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There’s even a sign asking people to “be kind, please rewind.”

The library is packed with dozens of movies, including Batman Forever, DodgeBall and My Girl. The library also has several TV series like Sex and the City, Lost and Desperate Housewives.

Most Blockbuster stores across Canada and the U.S. and around the world closed in 2010 when the company ended up in bankruptcy court.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'One of the last Blockbuster Videos in North America closing up shop'
One of the last Blockbuster Videos in North America closing up shop
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices