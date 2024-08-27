RCMP investigating pair of fatal crashes near Stony Mountain, Melita

Two more people are dead after a pair of fatal crashes on Manitoba highways.
Last Friday afternoon, a motorcycle and vehicle collided just south of Stony Mountain, at the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 70 N.
Police say the vehicle was heading west and crossing the highway when it hit the motorcycle.
Get daily National news
The 44-year-old motorcycle driver from Teulon was pronounced dead at the scene. The 75-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a woman from Winnipeg, was not hurt.
RCMP say speed is believed to be a factor.
And then on Monday morning, a vehicle and semi-truck collided in Western Manitoba, just north of Melita on Highway 83, just south of Provincial Road 345.
The vehicle travelling south veered over the centre line, according to police, and hit the semi head-on.
The 61-year-old driver of the vehicle, from Melita, was pronounced dead, while the semi driver was treated for minor injuries.
Comments