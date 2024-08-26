Man accused of assaulting, trying to disarm North Vancouver Mounties

Send this page to someone via email

A New Westminster, B.C., man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted North Vancouver RCMP officers who stopped him for dangerous driving.

Mounties said they got multiple reports of a red Dodge Caravan driving erratically on Highway 1 near Mountian Highway around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police tried to pull the driver over, but he failed to stop, and Mounties opted not to pursue the vehicle over safety concerns.

Not long afterward, police spotted the van near Lonsdale Avenue and West 22nd where it crashed into the sidewalk, police said.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot, leading to an altercation in which police allege the man assaulted officers and tried to disarm one of them.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One officer was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Charges laid in one of three arson attacks on Metro Vancouver Masonic Halls

“Attempting to disarm a police officer is a Criminal Code offence of itself. And also, the danger it poses to the members and the general public out there, so very serious charges. A very dynamic situation for the officers and everyone involved,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak aid.

“Thankfully no serious injuries, but our officer is recovering from the injuries sustained. He required stitches.”

Benjamin Kohlman, 45, is facing seven charges including dangerous driving, fleeing police and assaulting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer.

In 2021, a man with the same name was sentenced to three years sin prison for setting fire to a trio of Masonic buildings in Metro Vancouver, causing $2.5 million in damage.