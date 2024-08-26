Menu

Crime

Man accused of assaulting, trying to disarm North Vancouver Mounties

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 8:45 pm
1 min read
North Vancouver RCMP at the scene of an incident on Friday in which a man allegedly attacked officers and tried to disarm one of them. View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP at the scene of an incident on Friday in which a man allegedly attacked officers and tried to disarm one of them. North Vancouver RCMP
A New Westminster, B.C., man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted North Vancouver RCMP officers who stopped him for dangerous driving.

Mounties said they got multiple reports of a red Dodge Caravan driving erratically on Highway 1 near Mountian Highway around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police tried to pull the driver over, but he failed to stop, and Mounties opted not to pursue the vehicle over safety concerns.

Not long afterward, police spotted the van near Lonsdale Avenue and West 22nd where it crashed into the sidewalk, police said.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot, leading to an altercation in which police allege the man assaulted officers and tried to disarm one of them.

One officer was taken to hospital.

“Attempting to disarm a police officer is a Criminal Code offence of itself. And also, the danger it poses to the members and the general public out there, so very serious charges. A very dynamic situation for the officers and everyone involved,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak aid.

“Thankfully no serious injuries, but our officer is recovering from the injuries sustained. He required stitches.”

Benjamin Kohlman, 45, is facing seven charges including dangerous driving, fleeing police and assaulting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer.

In 2021, a man with the same name was sentenced to three years sin prison for setting fire to a trio of Masonic buildings in Metro Vancouver, causing $2.5 million in damage.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

