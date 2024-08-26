Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

17-year-old falls to his death at Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 8:17 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Student dies after slipping and falling at Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver'
Student dies after slipping and falling at Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver
A young man is dead after slipping and falling about 150 feet into Lynn Canyon. It happened on Sunday, and it's a grim reminder of the danger of ignoring warning signs. As Grace Ke reports, he was a student from Ontario getting ready to start classes at UBC.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another person has died at Lynn Canyon on Vancouver’s North Shore.

Sources told Global News that a 17-year-old boy ignored signs and climbed past a broken fence Sunday before losing his footing and falling about 150 feet into the canyon.

Originally from Ontario, the teen was expected to start classes at the University of British Columbia next week.

The coroner confirms an investigation is underway into the death of the young man.

Dwayne Derban, assistant chief of operations at the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue, said the call came in at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We go there quite often,” he said. “It’s quite a common area.”

Derban said the call came in through B.C. Ambulance and they weren’t sure what they were heading toward.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our first-on-the-scene crew, Engine 1, from the fire hall got there and they heard that it was across the suspension bridge on the west side of the river,” he said.

“So they started that way, downstream, where the friends of the patient were off the track and behind the hill. So they had to kind of follow and do a little bit of search, to find the friends and then to locate their a friend who had fallen over the cliff.”

Derban said there was a delay before the teen’s friends called 911 because they thought he was OK.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He just disappeared over an edge,” he said.

Derban said they couldn’t see the boy who had fallen over the cliff until a crew member was able to get on the opposite side of the river.

“At that point in time, we knew where he was, and we could set up a lowering system to get our rescuer down there,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Safety warnings intensify after weekend of rescues at Lynn Canyon'
Safety warnings intensify after weekend of rescues at Lynn Canyon

Derban said there were four people in the group and they were off-trail.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is lots of fencing showing where you should be, where you shouldn’t be,” he said.

“So this one young lad, took it in his mind to get closer to the edge, to get some some pictures. And in the end, it was a bad decision.”

Derban said the teen’s friends told them he had gone over the fence and close to the edge when the ground gave way.

Trending Now

He fell about 150 feet.

“Once we know that there’s no life to be saved, then we slow things down and it becomes recovery,” Derban added.

“We notify RCMP, it becomes their jurisdiction, and the coroner gets involved as well.”

Click to play video: 'Water safety concerns grow with repeated B.C. incidents'
Water safety concerns grow with repeated B.C. incidents

Derban said he had to tell the young man’s friends what had happened.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s the sort of thing that you get better at or maybe more at ease with as you get a little older,” he said.

“Eighty years ago, my dad’s brother lost his life in that same area, in the same manner, off a cliff. So we just finished, you know, re-marking his grave with a stone. So it’s fresh in my mind. July 4, 1944, which is even before I was born. But he, you know, we’ve grieved his loss. And 80 years later, we’re marking it again.”

Derban said his uncle was 16 years old at the time.

“The park rangers at Lynn Valley Parks do a great job of patrolling,” he said.

“The dangerous areas are all behind fence now… It’s just not for people to do without a lot of care and attention. Don’t do it. Period.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices