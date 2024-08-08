B.C. woman fighting cancer denied immunotherapy drug due to trial period

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman fighting cancer says she has been denied an extension of an immunotherapy drug because it has only been allowed for a two-year period.

Soledad Ronco struggled through chemotherapy while also receiving the immunotherapy drug Keytruda to keep the triple-negative breast cancer at bay.

She was first diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in 2022 and was given 20 months to live.

“It feels like immunotherapy is proactive,” Ronco said. “If it comes back they will fund more. Please don’t point me back.”

She will be eligible for Keytruda again but only if the cancer returns.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The BC Cancer Agency said patients have seen success with Keytruda but success after two years is still unclear as the drug was only trialed for that time period.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we know from the studies with some patients for up to two years,” Dr. Helen Anderson with the BC Cancer Agency said.

“What we don’t know is what happens when you end the treatments.”

1:56 Cancer patient questions lack of new treatment in B.C.

Ronco said she would consider paying out of pocket if she can’t get Keytruda but it does cost $10,000 every six weeks.

Her friends told her to set up a GoFundMe but she is reluctant to do so.

“I am pretty vulnerable to ask the general public to fund my life, so I haven’t done it yet,” she said.

But if it means that the single mom can get more time with her two kids, she is considering it.