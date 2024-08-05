Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 men injured in shootout involving Montreal police: Quebec watchdog

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 5, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Armed violence down, arrests up says Montreal police chief Fady Dagher, one year into new job'
Armed violence down, arrests up says Montreal police chief Fady Dagher, one year into new job
RELATED: Gun-related violence in Montreal was down last year while arrests and seizures of firearms increased. That's the key take away from the SPVM's annual report, one year after a new police chief stepped in. Hundreds of new police officers were also added to the force all in an effort make the city safer. Global's Tim Sargeant reports. – Feb 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s independent police watchdog is investigating after three men were injured in an exchange of gunfire involving police in Montreal’s Dollard-des-Ormeaux neighbourhood late Sunday.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said it launched a probe around 10:45 p.m. and Quebec provincial police will undertake their own parallel criminal investigation.

Montreal police were first called to a residence where gunshots were heard during a dispute, according to preliminary information obtained by the BEI.

The BEI said a man reportedly involved in the dispute left the home on foot and allegedly pointed a gun at a driver. The driver left the scene and the man then approached a second vehicle near where three other people were standing.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When Montreal police arrived at the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the man.

Story continues below advertisement

The BEI said the man was shot, but his condition is considered stable as of Monday afternoon.

Two other men near the vehicle were seriously injured in the shooting. They are expected to survive, according to the police watchdog.

Trending Now

Seven independent investigators are assigned to the case. Created in 2013, the BEI is mandated to investigate when a person or an officer dies or is seriously injured during a police intervention or while in custody.

Quebec provincial police set up a command post at the scene Monday afternoon as part of their own investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them on the BEI’s website.

with files from Global’s Felicia Parrillo and The Canadian Press

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices