Sea Bears season comes to an end with loss to Surge in West Play-In Game

There would be no playoff roars from the Winnipeg Sea Bears this postseason.

The Sea Bears fell 84-82 to the Calgary Surge in the CEBL Western Conference Play-In Game Friday night and their season is over.

It was a valiant effort for Winnipeg, who trailed by 18 points at one point in the second quarter, but battled all the way back to tie the game in Target Score Time before Calgary would make the game-winning basket.

Emmanuel Akot led the way for the Sea Bears with 23 points, while Justin Wright-Foreman picked up 20 points.

While the Sea Bears season is over, two players are up for league awards. Wright-Foreman is a finalist for CEBL MVP, while Simon Hildebrandt is nominated for Developmental Player of the Year, given to the top player drafted to the CEBL from the Canadian collegiate ranks.

The awards will be handed out Wednesday.