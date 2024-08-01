B.C. city councillor arrested, charged with historical child sex assault in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton city councillor has been arrested and charged with historical sexual offences against youth in Ontario.

James Miller, 59, was a volunteer youth basketball coach in 1989 when the alleged offences against a young person occurred.

After police in Sarnia, Ont., obtained a Canada-wide warrant, Miller was arrested Thursday in Penticton.

Miller has been charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age. He will be appearing by video in a Sarnia Court on Thursday.

In July 2023, Miller, who is also the editor of the Penticton Herald, stepped back from his public responsibilities awaiting a city staff investigation into issues that were raised on a Penticton social media page to do with similar accusations.

He returned to work and the matter appeared to be over.

He is now on a mandatory leave of absence under the requirements of Sections 109.1 through 109.3 of the Community Charter. This section applies to a council member charged with offences under the Criminal Code.

Miller, according to the online forum and corroborated through court records, was once charged with several counts of sexual assault relating to incidents involving minors alleged to have occurred in Sarnia, Ont., in 1986 and 2005. Court documents indicate that Miller was acquitted of all charges.

At that time, the police in Sarnia confirmed they were aware of investigations into Miller but said there were no outstanding charges against him.

That clearly changed and now police in the Ontario town said the investigation is ongoing and the Sarnia Police Service would like to speak with anyone who may have additional information or may be a victim.

Those with information can contact the Sarnia Police Service, criminal investigations division and speak with Det. Const. Andrew Veale at 519-344-8861 ext. 6131.