Guelph police actively seeking properties with security cameras for registry

Guelph, Ont., police are looking for residents and business who want to do their part in helping police in their investigations.

A registry has been set up that will help investigators as they try to solve cases.

It is called Security Cameras Assisting Neighbours in Guelph, or SCANinGuelph.

“It essentially, all it does is make us aware of where the cameras are,” said Guelph police media coordinator, Scott Tracey.

“If our officers are investigating a break and enter or assault at a particular address, they can pull up the app on their work phone and it will show them where the cameras are.”

The registry was first established in 2022. It lists the addresses of where surveillance cameras are located in the city.

There are number of homes and businesses that have already registered their cameras with police. But Tracey said a lot of time has passed since its launch.

“We were talking about the camera registry and somebody said, ‘We haven’t put out a reminder for a while. Maybe if we did that more people, either who didn’t know about the program at all or didn’t have cameras at that time, would sign up.'”

Tracey added that the more cameras they can get registered, the more efficient their investigations will be.

When police investigate cases, officers will attend the home or business where security cameras are located and ask the owner if they can have access to it.

Tracey said that registering a camera does not give police access to it without permission nor does it give them the opportunity to monitor it.

He said the registry will save investigators time and allow residents to do their part in keeping the city safe.

“Hopefully people do see the value in it. If people want to take a proactive role in protecting their own neighbourhoods, it is an option that they can look at.”

Those who want to register for the SCANinGuelph program can do so by going to the Guelph Police Services website.