Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada beats France 2-1 in Olympic soccer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Canada's Jessie Fleming holds the ball as she celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and France at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Silvia Izquierdo. View image in full screen
Canada's Jessie Fleming holds the ball as she celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and France at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Silvia Izquierdo. FP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women’s soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games on Sunday.

Gilles pounced on a rebound before her left-footed strike went off the post and in to keep Canada’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament alive.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Eleanor Harvey wins bronze — Canada’s 1st-ever fencing medal'
Paris 2024: Eleanor Harvey wins bronze — Canada’s 1st-ever fencing medal
Story continues below advertisement

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored in the 42nd minute for the host side and captain Jessie Fleming tallied for Canada in the 58th minute.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 in the Group A opener last Thursday but was later docked six points by FIFA as a result of a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.

A member of the team’s coaching staff was caught using a drone to record New Zealand’s practices before the start of the tournament. The Canadian Olympic Committee has said it is considering an appeal.

Trending Now

As it currently stands, the maximum point total for Canada in the group stage would be three points, provided the reigning champions beat Colombia on Wednesday in Nice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices