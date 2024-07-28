Canada beats France 2-1 in Olympic soccer

Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women’s soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games on Sunday.

Gilles pounced on a rebound before her left-footed strike went off the post and in to keep Canada’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament alive.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored in the 42nd minute for the host side and captain Jessie Fleming tallied for Canada in the 58th minute.

Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 in the Group A opener last Thursday but was later docked six points by FIFA as a result of a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.

A member of the team’s coaching staff was caught using a drone to record New Zealand’s practices before the start of the tournament. The Canadian Olympic Committee has said it is considering an appeal.

As it currently stands, the maximum point total for Canada in the group stage would be three points, provided the reigning champions beat Colombia on Wednesday in Nice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.